Apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged in missile attack on Dnipro

Three apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the city of Dnipro were damaged by Russian missile debris on the night of 2-3 October.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to updated information, a school, a kindergarten, a petrol station and three apartment buildings in Dnipro were damaged by fragments of downed Russian junk [a missile - ed.]. Several dozen cars on the territory of a private business were damaged, in addition to a warehouse being destroyed by fire."

Details: Russian forces also attacked the Marhanets hromada of the Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. No damage or casualties were reported.

