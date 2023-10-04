Russians claim some air targets downed in Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts

The authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia claimed that "air targets were downed" on the night of 3-4 October, saying there were no casualties or damage.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz

Quote from Gladkov: "Our air defence systems are responding in Belgorod and Belgorod oblasts, air targets have been downed there.

Operational services are establishing information about the aftermath at the scene."

Details: Gladkov noted that early reports indicate there were no casualties or damage.

Later, Bogomaz claimed that a Ukrainian drone had been downed over Bryansk district.

