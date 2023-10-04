All Sections
Russians claim some air targets downed in Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 01:52
Russians claim some air targets downed in Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts
BELGOROD OBLAST. SCREENSHOT

The authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia claimed that "air targets were downed" on the night of 3-4 October, saying there were no casualties or damage.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz

Quote from Gladkov: "Our air defence systems are responding in Belgorod and Belgorod oblasts, air targets have been downed there.

Operational services are establishing information about the aftermath at the scene."

Details: Gladkov noted that early reports indicate there were no casualties or damage.

Later, Bogomaz claimed that a Ukrainian drone had been downed over Bryansk district.

