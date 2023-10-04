Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 450 Russian soldiers and destroy 47 artillery systems and 13 tanks

The Ukrainian side estimates that Russia has lost around 450 military personnel, 47 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 41 UAVs in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 279,890 (+450) military personnel

4,745 (+13) tanks

9,026 (+18) armoured combat vehicles

6,612 (+47) artillery systems

802 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

540 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,121 (+41) tactical UAVs

1,530 (+1) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,962 (+30) vehicles and tanker

946 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine infographic: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

