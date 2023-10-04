All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 450 Russian soldiers and destroy 47 artillery systems and 13 tanks

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 08:29
Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 450 Russian soldiers and destroy 47 artillery systems and 13 tanks
UKRAINIAN SOLDIER IN ACTION, PHOTO: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian side estimates that Russia has lost around 450 military personnel, 47 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 41 UAVs in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 279,890 (+450) military personnel
  • 4,745 (+13) tanks
  • 9,026 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,612 (+47) artillery systems
  • 802 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 540 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,121 (+41) tactical UAVs
  • 1,530 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 8,962 (+30) vehicles and tanker
  • 946 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Втрати Росії у війні проти України
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine
infographic: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Israel records launches of rockets from Syria into its territory

Israel says it's moving to full-scale offensive against Gaza

Russia not elected as permanent member of UN Human Rights Council

video, updatedRussians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

photoIsrael kills Hamas Economy Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:14
Ukraine and Croatia signed agreement on cooperation in mine clearance
23:48
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss supply of F16 fighter jets
22:59
Israel records launches of rockets from Syria into its territory
22:47
Rheinmetall to produce 150,000 shells for Ukraine
22:41
Biden pledges additional aid to Israel, warns third parties against meddling
22:24
Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front
22:16
OpinionKremlin happy with bloodshed in Israel
21:32
Russian coffee shops to switch to low-quality coffee due to rouble collapse
21:26
photoZelenskyy meets with parliamentary and government leaders in Romania
21:25
Israel says it's moving to full-scale offensive against Gaza
All News
Advertisement: