Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 450 Russian soldiers and destroy 47 artillery systems and 13 tanks
Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 08:29
The Ukrainian side estimates that Russia has lost around 450 military personnel, 47 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 41 UAVs in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 279,890 (+450) military personnel
- 4,745 (+13) tanks
- 9,026 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,612 (+47) artillery systems
- 802 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 540 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,121 (+41) tactical UAVs
- 1,530 (+1) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,962 (+30) vehicles and tanker
- 946 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
