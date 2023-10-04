All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 450 Russian soldiers and destroy 47 artillery systems and 13 tanks

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 08:29
UKRAINIAN SOLDIER IN ACTION, PHOTO: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian side estimates that Russia has lost around 450 military personnel, 47 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 41 UAVs in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 279,890 (+450) military personnel
  • 4,745 (+13) tanks
  • 9,026 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,612 (+47) artillery systems
  • 802 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 540 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,121 (+41) tactical UAVs
  • 1,530 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 8,962 (+30) vehicles and tanker
  • 946 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Втрати Росії у війні проти України
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine
infographic: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

