Zelenskyy speaks with Aliyev after Azerbaijan regains control of its territories in Nagorno-Karabakh

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Among other things, they discussed regional security.

Quote: "I had a phone conversation with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and thanked him for the significant humanitarian assistance that Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine, in particular in the energy sector as winter approaches."

Details: Zelenskyy said that during the conversation, the presidents confirmed their commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of their states, and discussed regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation.

On 19 September, Azerbaijan launched an offensive against unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh to regain control of the territory, sending tanks and troops under the cover of heavy artillery. Karabakh Armenian leaders were forced to surrender after almost 24 hours of fierce fighting.

Azerbaijani security forces detained Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, the former so-called presidents of the unrecognised Armenian republic in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as David Ishkhanyan, the former so-called head of parliament.

