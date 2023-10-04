All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine-NATO Council assembles in Brussels, discusses Ukrainian reforms

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 20:38
Ukraine-NATO Council assembles in Brussels, discusses Ukrainian reforms
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF UKRAINE

The Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels on October 4 to implement the decisions of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian side has presented an updated plan of political, security and defence reforms related to an updated Annual National Programme, a control tool for monitoring Ukraine’s correspondence to the NATO membership.

Advertisement:

"NATO member states will make their contribution into the ANP, so by the end of 2023 we must start the implementation of the measures that will bring us closer to NATO membership," Stefanishyna remarked.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

She added that the sides agreed on "complex creation of the Ukraine-NATO council substructures for facilitating its 24/7 operation."

Moreover, the Ukrainian side has presented priority projects within the framework of the Complex NATO Aid Package for operational compatibility, procurement, mine clearance and social adaptation.

"Some Alliance members announced additional financial contributions for the implementation of the CAP projects," Stefanishyna stated without further clarifications.

The Alliance confirmed that the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting has as its goal "to confirm long-term support of Ukraine from NATO’s side and develop the decisions of the Vilnius Summit". The meeting was moderated by Mircea Geoana, NATO Deputy Secretary General.

Background:

  • The Ukraine-NATO Council is a joint body within which NATO member states and Ukraine gather to conduct crisis consultations and adopt decisions equally.
  • The third meeting of the Council was held on 4 October 2022. For the first time it gathered at the NATO Summit in Vilnius with the participation of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and for the second time – in July 2023, amid the aggravation of the situation with security in the Back Sea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: