At least 27 people killed by Russians who returned from war in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 October 2023, 23:49
STOCK PHOTO: THETIMES.CO.UK

According to media estimates, the Russian soldiers and mercenaries of paramilitary groups who returned from the war in Ukraine committed at least 20 crimes in which 27 people died; former fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) are to be blamed for these crimes.

Source: Russian internet outlet Agentsvo 

Details: The outlet writes that the Wagner mercenaries were accused of committing 12 crimes; 19 people became their victims.

In the first three days of October alone, the former mercenaries committed two murders. On 3 October, a Wagner mercenary, Denis Stepanov, reportedly set fire to a house with two women inside in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Another case was recorded on 1 October, when a former Wagner fighter killed the 4-year-old daughter of his wife in the city of Lipetsk.

At the end of September, former Wagnerite Oleg allegedly doused his sister with gasoline and burned her alive in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. In the middle of the same month, Russian Sergei K., according to investigators, killed his colleague with a stone due to an unreturned debt, investigators said.

In September, Tsyren-Dorzhi Tsyrenzhapov, an ex-convict who returned from the war, became a suspect in the murder of a resident of the city of Chita.

There are also cases of an ex-mercenary of the Wagner PMC Roman M., who supposedly killed a drinking companion in Kemerovo Oblast, and that of contract serviceman Sergey, who killed his roommate in Buryatia.

The most massive murder occurred in September, when an ex-mercenary Igor Sofonov, who, together with his friend, killed six people at once, and then set fire to two houses to hide traces.

In July, one volunteer was accused of murder, and in May, there were three such murders; five were recorded in April, and two in March. 

All the cases reported occurred in the period starting from March 2023. 

