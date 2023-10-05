All Sections
Russians attack infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast at night

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 5 October 2023, 09:26
shahed drone. Stock photo: Pacific Press, ZUMA Press Wire

An infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast was hit as a result of a Russian night attack by drones. There were no casualties.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; defence forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote from Raikovych: "The Russian aggressor attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones at night. The air defence system was activated, nine drones were shot down. There was a hit on an infrastructure facility. There were no casualties or injuries. All relevant services are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Early reports indicate that the civilian infrastructure is not damaged."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's south reported that 24 Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed in their area of responsibility: 10 over Mykolaiv Oblast, nine over Kirovohrad Oblast, and five over Odesa Oblast.

Background:

  • On the night of 5 October 2023, Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs from the south.
  • The Air Force destroyed 24 of the 29 Russian attack drones in cooperation with the air defence of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

