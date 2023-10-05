All Sections
Air defence network destroys 24 out of 29 Shahed drones over three Ukrainian oblasts at night

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 5 October 2023, 07:55
Ukraine’s Air Force, in cooperation with air defence of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, managed to destroy 24 out of 29 Russian attack drones on the night of 4-5 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones from the south (Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea) on the night of 4-5 October. They launched a total of 29 attack UAVs.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence troops of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, destroyed 24 Shahed-131/136 drones within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

24 ударних дрони було знищено у ніч на 5 жовтня над Україною
24 strike drones were destroyed over Ukraine on the night of 4-5 October
infographic: UKRAINE'S AIR FORCE

Details: Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that assets and personnel of air defence forces had downed 10 Shahed strike drones over Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 October. 

Defence Forces of Ukraine's south reported that out of 24 Shaheds, 10 were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, nine over Kirovohrad Oblast, and five over Odesa Oblast.

