Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack other countries in 2028

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 14:27
ZELENSKYY IN SPAIN ON 5 OCTOBER. PHOTO: EUROPA PRESS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that in case the war in Ukraine is frozen, Russia may attack other countries in 2028.

Source: Zelenskyy as a press conference in Spain

Quote: "At the moment Russia is considering different scenarios for the next few years. One of them is particularly dangerous. If there is any pause in this aggression against Ukraine, if this war is frozen, then there will be a new critical moment – the year of 2028.

If we allow Russia to adapt now, then in 2028 the Kremlin will be able to restore the military potential we deprived it of, and Russia will have enough force to attack the countries which are in the focus of its expansionist ambitions. Besides Ukraine these are definitely the Baltic countries and the countries with a lot of Russian on their territory.

This is clear information from our intelligence, and we are sending you a signal."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is seeking ways to freeze the situation and adapt, makes conclusions from its errors and prepares to advance.

"Please remember that the most dangerous enemy is the one that has made conclusions and prepared for the next strike on the basis of these conclusions," Zelenskyy added.

