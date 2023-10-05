All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack other countries in 2028

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 14:27
Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack other countries in 2028
ZELENSKYY IN SPAIN ON 5 OCTOBER. PHOTO: EUROPA PRESS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that in case the war in Ukraine is frozen, Russia may attack other countries in 2028.

Source: Zelenskyy as a press conference in Spain

Quote: "At the moment Russia is considering different scenarios for the next few years. One of them is particularly dangerous. If there is any pause in this aggression against Ukraine, if this war is frozen, then there will be a new critical moment – the year of 2028.

Advertisement:

If we allow Russia to adapt now, then in 2028 the Kremlin will be able to restore the military potential we deprived it of, and Russia will have enough force to attack the countries which are in the focus of its expansionist ambitions. Besides Ukraine these are definitely the Baltic countries and the countries with a lot of Russian on their territory.

This is clear information from our intelligence, and we are sending you a signal."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is seeking ways to freeze the situation and adapt, makes conclusions from its errors and prepares to advance.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"Please remember that the most dangerous enemy is the one that has made conclusions and prepared for the next strike on the basis of these conclusions," Zelenskyy added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: