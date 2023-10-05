Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Russian Rostekh corporation with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence against Sergei Chemezov, the CEO of the Russian corporation Rostec. The corporation is a monopolist in the supply of arms and ammunition to the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "As per the available data, the defendant is a member of Putin's circle of friends and closest associates, whom he met during his time in the KGB of the former Soviet Union.

Due to this proximity to the Kremlin leader, Chemezov has been the permanent head of a key corporation in the aggressor country's military-industrial complex for over 15 years."

Details: It is noted that Rostec companies produce up to 80% of military equipment, weapons and ammunition for the war against Ukraine.

Among them are Kalashnikov, Uralvagonzavod, Russian Helicopters and the United Aircraft Corporation, which supply the occupiers with tanks, combat aircraft and missile systems.

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the facts of the transfer of wholesale consignments by Chemezov's companies to the Russian Ministry of Defence:

Su-30, Su-35 and Su-57 fighters;

Su-34 fighter-bombers;

Kh-47M Kinzhal ballistic missiles;

Ka-52 and Mi-28 combat helicopters;

attack and reconnaissance drones;

Il-76 military transport aircraft;

T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72B3M tanks;

BMP-2M and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles;

Tornado-S and Tornado-G multiple-launch rocket systems and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers.

Based on the evidence gathered, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators served Chemezov with a notice of suspicion under Art. 110-2.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Quote: "As the official is outside Ukraine, complex measures are being taken to bring him to justice."

