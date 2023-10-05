All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Russian Rostekh corporation with notice of suspicion

Economichna PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 19:00

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence against Sergei Chemezov, the CEO of the Russian corporation Rostec. The corporation is a monopolist in the supply of arms and ammunition to the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As per the available data, the defendant is a member of Putin's circle of friends and closest associates, whom he met during his time in the KGB of the former Soviet Union.

Advertisement:

Due to this proximity to the Kremlin leader, Chemezov has been the permanent head of a key corporation in the aggressor country's military-industrial complex for over 15 years."

Details: It is noted that Rostec companies produce up to 80% of military equipment, weapons and ammunition for the war against Ukraine.

Among them are Kalashnikov, Uralvagonzavod, Russian Helicopters and the United Aircraft Corporation, which supply the occupiers with tanks, combat aircraft and missile systems.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the facts of the transfer of wholesale consignments by Chemezov's companies to the Russian Ministry of Defence:

  • Su-30, Su-35 and Su-57 fighters;
  • Su-34 fighter-bombers;
  • Kh-47M Kinzhal ballistic missiles;
  • Ka-52 and Mi-28 combat helicopters;
  • attack and reconnaissance drones;
  • Il-76 military transport aircraft;
  • T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72B3M tanks;
  • BMP-2M and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles;
  • Tornado-S and Tornado-G multiple-launch rocket systems and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers.

Based on the evidence gathered, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators served Chemezov with a notice of suspicion under Art. 110-2.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Quote: "As the official is outside Ukraine, complex measures are being taken to bring him to justice."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: