Hamas attacks Ashkelon in Israel with hundred of rockets

Hamas has claimed to have launched a "major missile attack with 100 rockets" on the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel on the night of 8-9 October.

Details: The rockets were fired at the coastal city in response to the Israeli Defence Forces targeting Hamas’ safe houses, according to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group.

Ashkelon is located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

In addition, loud explosions could be heard on the evening of 8 October in central Israel and the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Hamas claims to be targeting Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport.

On Sunday, 8 October, the White House said that US President Joe Biden had ordered "additional support" to Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist attack by Hamas, but no details were given.

The Pentagon also confirmed that it was beginning to redeploy the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.

As of Sunday evening, more than 700 Israelis had been killed and more than 2,200 injured in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

The US media reported that the United States was planning to redeploy US Navy vessels and aircraft closer to Israel.

