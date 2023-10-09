All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 350 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in 24 hours

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 9 October 2023, 08:11
Ukrainian defenders kill 350 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in 24 hours
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russian Federation has lost about 350 soldiers, 2 tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, an artillery system and an air defence system over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 282,630 (+350) military personnel
  • 4,823 (+2) tanks
  • 9,126 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,706 (+1) artillery systems
  • 808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 543 (+1) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,190 (+0) tactical UAVs
  • 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,113 (+2) vehicles and tankers 
  • 959 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

