Ukrainian defenders kill 350 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in 24 hours
Monday, 9 October 2023, 08:11
The Russian Federation has lost about 350 soldiers, 2 tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, an artillery system and an air defence system over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- 282,630 (+350) military personnel
- 4,823 (+2) tanks
- 9,126 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,706 (+1) artillery systems
- 808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 543 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,190 (+0) tactical UAVs
- 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,113 (+2) vehicles and tankers
- 959 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
