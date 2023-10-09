All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Diplomatic car escorting Polish PM caused accident in Ukraine in summer

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 09:33
Diplomatic car escorting Polish PM caused accident in Ukraine in summer
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat. Photo: WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

One of the cars accompanying Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, caused a serious accident in Ukraine on 7 July of this year.

Source: Wirtualna Polska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A recent report in the Polish media says that 42-year-old Ukrainian Oleh Lischuk was seriously injured due to the collision.

Advertisement:

The Prime Minister of Poland visited Ukraine to honour the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. A convoy of cars accompanying the head of the Polish government visited the now defunct village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil Oblast.

One of the cars caused an accident approximately 30 kilometres from Ternopil. A car belonging to diplomats from the Polish Embassy in Kyiv rammed into a car parked on the roadside. The vehicle overturned on its side into a ditch as a result of the impact, and its driver fell out of the window.

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося в липні через авто польського дипломата
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

Quote from Lishchuk: "One car passed, a second, a third, a fourth, a fifth... I remember there were dozens of them. They all passed by, usually in the oncoming lane... I can't say which of the cars – the penultimate or the last – went onto the side of the road on the side where I was parked and flew straight at me. It was a head-on collision. A bang, a crash, and I don't remember anything. I passed out."

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося через авто польського дипломата
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

Details: Because the accident was caused by one of the last cars in the convoy, the vehicles in front continued to move. Protocol dictates that vehicles carrying the prime minister do not usually stop in such situations.

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося в липні через дипавто
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

A man with multiple injuries was taken to hospital in Ternopil, and the embassy diplomats insisted on treatment in Poland.

Lischuk told the media that he was taken to Poland for treatment, but he had support from the Polish state only in the first days. He underwent surgery, and his wife was provided with a paid hotel room.

Later, the independent U-Work Foundation helped the man with obtaining a PESEL number and payment for rehabilitation.

Постраждалий у ДТП Олег Ліщук
Oleh Lishchuk, injured in a road accident
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

The Embassy of Poland in Ukraine reacted to the publication on Twitter (X) on 9 October.

Quote from the embassy: "We inform you that the car whose driver caused the accident was not in the Prime Minister's convoy but belonged to the military attaché, whose employee most likely passed out at the wheel. 

The embassy did not keep silent about the event; we published a statement on our website on the same day".

Details: There was indeed a short statement about this, but without any details, on the website of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv.

"A traffic accident occurred in Ukraine involving a car belonging to the military attaché of the Republic of Poland on 7 July. The causes of the accident are currently being investigated," the message read.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: