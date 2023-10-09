All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Diplomatic car escorting Polish PM caused accident in Ukraine in summer

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 09:33
Diplomatic car escorting Polish PM caused accident in Ukraine in summer
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat. Photo: WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

One of the cars accompanying Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, caused a serious accident in Ukraine on 7 July of this year.

Source: Wirtualna Polska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A recent report in the Polish media says that 42-year-old Ukrainian Oleh Lischuk was seriously injured due to the collision.

Advertisement:

The Prime Minister of Poland visited Ukraine to honour the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. A convoy of cars accompanying the head of the Polish government visited the now defunct village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil Oblast.

One of the cars caused an accident approximately 30 kilometres from Ternopil. A car belonging to diplomats from the Polish Embassy in Kyiv rammed into a car parked on the roadside. The vehicle overturned on its side into a ditch as a result of the impact, and its driver fell out of the window.

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося в липні через авто польського дипломата
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

Quote from Lishchuk: "One car passed, a second, a third, a fourth, a fifth... I remember there were dozens of them. They all passed by, usually in the oncoming lane... I can't say which of the cars – the penultimate or the last – went onto the side of the road on the side where I was parked and flew straight at me. It was a head-on collision. A bang, a crash, and I don't remember anything. I passed out."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося через авто польського дипломата
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

Details: Because the accident was caused by one of the last cars in the convoy, the vehicles in front continued to move. Protocol dictates that vehicles carrying the prime minister do not usually stop in such situations.

ДТП на Тернопільщині, що сталося в липні через дипавто
Road accident in Ternopil Oblast in July caused by the car of a Polish diplomat
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

A man with multiple injuries was taken to hospital in Ternopil, and the embassy diplomats insisted on treatment in Poland.

Lischuk told the media that he was taken to Poland for treatment, but he had support from the Polish state only in the first days. He underwent surgery, and his wife was provided with a paid hotel room.

Later, the independent U-Work Foundation helped the man with obtaining a PESEL number and payment for rehabilitation.

Постраждалий у ДТП Олег Ліщук
Oleh Lishchuk, injured in a road accident
WIADOMOSCI.WP.PL

The Embassy of Poland in Ukraine reacted to the publication on Twitter (X) on 9 October.

Quote from the embassy: "We inform you that the car whose driver caused the accident was not in the Prime Minister's convoy but belonged to the military attaché, whose employee most likely passed out at the wheel. 

The embassy did not keep silent about the event; we published a statement on our website on the same day".

Details: There was indeed a short statement about this, but without any details, on the website of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv.

"A traffic accident occurred in Ukraine involving a car belonging to the military attaché of the Republic of Poland on 7 July. The causes of the accident are currently being investigated," the message read.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: