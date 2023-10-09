Ukrainian defenders advance on 2 fronts, 34 combat clashes in a day – General Staff report

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks by the Russians on six fronts while continuing the offensive on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, a total of 34 combat clashes occurred during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 October

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, cause losses to the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire contact zone."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. Russia launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Dihtiarne and Stepne, Sumy Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about 10 settlements, including Senkivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Stepne, Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchanski Khutory and Okhrymivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Russia launched air strikes near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Pishchane, Kharkiv Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on more than 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast. Russia launched air strikes near Belohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Siversk and Spirne, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russia launched air strikes in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Minkivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New-York, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Keramik, Novokalynove and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, including Stepove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 15 Russian attacks in Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, during the day. Russia also launched airstrikes here. About 15 settlements came under artillery fire from Russians, particularly Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian attack in Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks occurred on about 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Levadne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about 30 settlements, including Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia launched air strikes on Zmiivka and Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on Prydniprovske and Kherson, Kherson Oblast, and Dmytrivka, Mykolaiv Oblast.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front. Offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front caused losses in manpower and equipment to the occupation forces and exhausted the Russians along the entire contact zone.

Over the course of today, aircraft of the Defence Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a control point, an ammunition storage point, two areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and a Russian electronic warfare station.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





