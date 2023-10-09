All Sections
Zelenskyy and defence intelligence discuss situation in Israel: Russia has an interest in starting a war

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 9 October 2023, 20:35
Zelenskyy and defence intelligence discuss situation in Israel: Russia has an interest in starting a war
Photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia is interested in inciting a war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening address 

Quote: "I held a meeting with the heads of our intelligence, Main Intelligence Directorate and Foreign Intelligence Service, as well as with our diplomats on the situation in and around Israel and on the overall situation in the Middle East.

According to the available information – a very clear one – Russia is interested in triggering a war in the Middle East, so that a new source of pain and suffering could undermine world unity, increase discord and contradictions, and thus help Russia destroy freedom in Europe.

We see Russian propagandists gloating. We see Moscow's Iranian friends openly supporting those who attacked Israel. And all of this is a much greater threat than the world currently perceives. The world wars of the past started with local aggressions."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy added that "we know how to counteract this threat" and "we are preparing appropriate steps".

Background: 

