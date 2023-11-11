One year on from Kherson’s liberation, Ukrainians share memories of this day on social media

Kherson. Photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

On 11 November 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson after eight months of Russian occupation. The Ukrainian flag was officially raised in the city three days later.

Now, Kherson is under constant attack. The Russians attack the city from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast every day.

Today, exactly one year after the liberation, Ukrainians have been looking back on this remarkable event and sharing their memories on social media.

"It’s a year since liberation from the Russian occupation. After heavy fighting and the systematic destruction of the enemy's logistics, our soldiers forced them to flee.

Each one of our people and our city will be liberated too," said community activist and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

Tetiana Vlasova, a poet and cultural manager, recalled how she rejoiced at Kherson's liberation with the whole country.

"There is still anxiety in the air here. And it's not always safe to be on the street, so it's not crowded at all.

But still, there are people here, Ukrainians, who have been through so much and are happy to be at home," Vlasova wrote.

Ihor Burda, adviser to the head of Mykolaiv Оblast Military Administration, reсounted his first trip to liberated Kherson. He travelled to the city with a humanitarian convoy.

Burda shared his memories: "In the darkness and with minimal lighting from generators, people worked until late at night. We felt neither tired nor afraid at the time. We were happy that our guys and girls were bringing back Ukrainian land and bringing people home!"

Serviceman and journalist Oleksandr Rudomanov symbolically repeated a message that he posted on the day of Kherson’s liberation.

"Kherson is about people. Ukrainian people," Rudomanov said.

Other Ukrainians shared their experience of living in a city under constant attack.

"A year ago, Kherson threw off the hated tricolour," Twitter user anderswonders wrote. "All year long, Kherson has come under daily attacks from everything possible, from guided aerial bombs to shells. Every day, no one in Kherson knows whether their life will end that day.

A year of pain, a year of death, but also a year of freedom."

HelgaKs, recalling the day of Kherson’s liberation, tweeted: "I don’t know what else lies ahead of me in life. But I know for sure that the happiest day of it was 11 November 2022."

Background: The National Bank is to issue a new commemorative coin depicting the Antonivka Road Bridge to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson.

