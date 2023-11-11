Moldova's Foreign Minister thanks Ukraine for help evacuating Moldovan citizens from Gaza
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu thanked Ukraine for helping to evacuate nine Moldovan citizens from the Gaza Strip.
Source: Nicu Popescu on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "9 more citizens of Moldova have been successfully evacuated from Gaza and arrived today in Chișinău. Many thanks to Ukraine and my friend Dmytro Kuleba [Ukraine’s Foreign Minister – ed.] for helping to bring our citizens home from Cairo. A new joint diplomatic success."
9 more citizens of Moldova have been successfully evacuated from Gaza and arrived today in Chișinău.— Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) November 11, 2023
Many thanks to Ukraine and my friend @DmytroKuleba for helping to bring our citizens home from Cairo. A new joint diplomatic success. pic.twitter.com/NOAEbbFkPO
Background:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine evacuated 160 Ukrainian citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from Gaza over the course of 10 November.
- Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on 7 November that 36 Moldovans have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Moldova, and thanked Romania and Ukraine for their assistance.
