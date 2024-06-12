All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Russian targets out of 30 launched, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missile

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 June 2024, 08:02
Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Russian targets out of 30 launched, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missile
An air defence system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones, on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched a missile strike and drone strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

In total, Russian forces launched 30 air attack weapons:

- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – Russia’s Saratov Oblast);

- one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area – temporarily occupied Crimea);

Advertisement:

- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area – Russia’s Tambov Oblast);

- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch area – Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As a result of combat efforts, 29 air targets were shot down:

- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The targets were downed within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defencemissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
air defence
Norway to allocate €240 million for air defence measures for Ukraine
Scholz promises delivery of air defence systems and ammunition in coming "weeks and months"
Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: