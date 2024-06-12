Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Russian targets out of 30 launched, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missile

Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones, on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched a missile strike and drone strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

In total, Russian forces launched 30 air attack weapons:

- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – Russia’s Saratov Oblast);

- one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area – temporarily occupied Crimea);

Advertisement:

- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area – Russia’s Tambov Oblast);

- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch area – Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As a result of combat efforts, 29 air targets were shot down:

- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The targets were downed within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!