Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Russian targets out of 30 launched, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missile
Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones, on the night of 11-12 June.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram
Details: The Russians launched a missile strike and drone strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack UAVs.
In total, Russian forces launched 30 air attack weapons:
- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – Russia’s Saratov Oblast);
- one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area – temporarily occupied Crimea);
- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area – Russia’s Tambov Oblast);
- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch area – Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia).
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.
As a result of combat efforts, 29 air targets were shot down:
- one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;
- four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
- 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.
The targets were downed within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!