Biden approves sending second Patriot system to Ukraine – NYT

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 03:37
Biden approves sending second Patriot system to Ukraine – NYT
Air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has decided to send a second US Patriot air defence system to Ukraine following a series of meetings and debates.

Source: The New York Times (NYT), citing unnamed senior officials from the US administration and military

Quote: "Mr Biden’s decision came last week after a series of high-level meetings and an internal debate over how to meet Ukraine’s pressing needs for bolstered air defences without jeopardising US combat readiness."

Details: The New York Times, citing officials, noted that the second Patriot system will come from Poland, where it has been protecting the rotation of American troops who are returning to the United States.

US officials said the system could be deployed at the front in Ukraine within the next few days, depending on the maintenance or modifications it requires.

"Administration officials hope the deployment of another US Patriot system will nudge allies to do the same," the NYT pointed out.

