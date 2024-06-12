Norway to allocate €240 million for air defence measures for Ukraine

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the allocation of €240 million for air defence measures for Ukraine.

Source: Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "Norway will contribute €240 M to air defence measures for Ukraine. Today, Germany confirmed that it, together with Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, will finance re-procurement of a Patriot system so that 100 Patriot missiles can be quickly donated to Ukraine. Norway will contribute €125 M to this cooperation."

Previously:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector and long-term support in Stockholm on 31 May.

Norway is the 15th country to have signed a bilateral security agreement under the provisions of the G7 Vilnius declaration.

Background: German Defence Minister Pistorius at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 11 June in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern reported that Germany and its partners had agreed to transfer 68 more interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, some of which have already arrived in Kyiv.

