Russian forces attempt offensive operations on 6 fronts – General Staff report

A total of 61 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Sunday, 12 November, with Russian forces attempting to conduct offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 November

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 61 times. Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and 27 airstrikes, deploying multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 43 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, killing and injuring civilians and damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure targets.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, around 15 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy (Chernihiv Oblast); Starykove, Basivka, Zapsillia and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast); and Vovchansk, Nesterne and Dvorichanske (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted aircraft-supported offensive operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling eight Russian assaults. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack the vicinities of 10 settlements, including Novomlynsk, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces carried out aircraft-supported offensive operations near Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front, but were unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults in the area. Russian aircraft attacked the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Siversk (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Fedorivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out aircraft-supported assaults near Dubovo-Vasylivka, and to the east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling six Russian assaults. More than 15 civilian settlements, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Supported by their aircraft, Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 10 Russian assaults. Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 15 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Opytne and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 20 Russian assaults. Around 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka and Yelyzavetivka came under Russian fire.

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling two assaults. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kherson, Beryslav, Tiahynka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Kherson and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Russian occupation authorities in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, are mobilising local residents to join the Russian Armed Forces. Local men are trying to avoid being called-up by quitting their jobs, going into hiding, and moving to other cities and towns. Those who were not able to avoid mobilisation are being sent for military training to Krasnodar Krai in Russia.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out four airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted one Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and three Russian ammunition storage points.

