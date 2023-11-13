All Sections
UK provides aid package to Ukraine ahead of winter

European PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 15:02

The United Kingdom has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary supplies and equipment ahead of winter.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X)

Details: The package includes more than 82,000 helmets, 25,000 sets of winter clothing, 10,000 sets of body armour, and 70,000 dry rations.

Background:

