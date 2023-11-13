UK provides aid package to Ukraine ahead of winter
Monday, 13 November 2023, 15:02
The United Kingdom has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary supplies and equipment ahead of winter.
Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X)
Details: The package includes more than 82,000 helmets, 25,000 sets of winter clothing, 10,000 sets of body armour, and 70,000 dry rations.
Background:
- It was reported earlier that 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the UK.
- Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps assured that the UK would continue to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with "what it needs to win".
- After the September Ramstein-format meeting, Shapps announced dozens of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine.
