The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that on 11 December, Ukraine launched six ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram; Russian telegram channels Astra and SOTA

Quote: "An investigation has reliably confirmed that six American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian military officials claim that their Pantsir air defence systems intercepted two missiles, while others were allegedly diverted using electronic warfare systems.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that "debris of the missiles caused injuries among personnel". They also stated there was no structural damage, but shrapnel reportedly hit two buildings in the technical area of the airfield, three military vehicles and civilian cars in a nearby parking lot.

В Минобороны подтвердили ракетный удар по воинской части в Таганроге



В ведомстве сообщили, что удар производился шестью ракетами ATACMS утром 11 декабря. Две ракеты удалось сбить, еще четыре были «отклонены средствами радиоэлектронной борьбы».



«Данная атака западным… pic.twitter.com/AEzLazmy2Z Advertisement: December 11, 2024

Telegram channel Astra reported that, in addition to an aircraft repair plant, a military unit housing the 5th Aviation Group of the 6955th Airbase was also affected.

Sources from the Telegram channel indicated that ambulances and vehicles, likely evacuating those who were injured, were seen leaving the military unit early in the morning. Access to the entire military compound was reportedly restricted.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities claimed that on the night of 10-11 December, the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast came under missile attack, damaging an industrial facility and destroying 14 vehicles in a fire.

Support UP or become our patron!