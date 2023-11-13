Searching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee

Hanna is a Doberman pinscher who has been working in search and rescue for more than four years.

Since the full-scale invasion started, she’s done most of her work in man-made rubble or de-occupied territories contaminated by the Russian army, the State Emergency Service notes.

Hannah started her career as a puppy in the Antares search and rescue unit in Pavlohrad.

Advertisement:

She was trained to search for people, both alive and dead, in the natural environment and under man-made rubble.

HANNA ON DUTY Photo: GSCHS

Hanna works faithfully on search missions with the State Emergency Service, the military and the police.

"She’s personally clocked up more than 50 engagements and has rescued dozens of people from oblivion. After 24 February 2022, her life, like a lot of people’s, changed a lot. Earlier, all the searches would be in the natural environment, but now she’s most often working in man-made rubble or in de-occupied territories contaminated by the aggressor's army," the State Emergency Service said.

The dog is looking for people under rubble

The rescue workers note that despite the complexity of their work, Hanna is a very good and intelligent dog. She’s happy to perform tricks in return for a tasty treat ("Sit pretty", "Act ashamed" and many other commands that would impress anyone).

"In public, she always seems so polite and calm, but that's just a front for strangers. Her earliest 'victims' in training remember this giant as a pup, when she’d only stop a metre away after catching a scent... Since then, some people call her 'The Horse'," Hanna's colleagues recall.

The search dog

Read more: "One and the same": National Guard on tandem of handler and dog who share name

Support UP or become our patron!