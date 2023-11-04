All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: War in Middle East diverts attention from Ukraine, this is one of Russia's goals

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 16:05
Zelenskyy: War in Middle East diverts attention from Ukraine, this is one of Russia's goals
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war in the Middle East diverts attention from Ukraine, which is one of the goals of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "As for the Middle East. I will answer you: of course, this is understandable, the war in the Middle East, this conflict diverts attention. I believe that this was one of the goals of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Now, realising that the attention towards Ukraine, let's put it this way, will be reduced... And that's a fact. We see it from the results.

But everything is in our power, we've been in difficult situations before. We've been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine. There was attention from the media, but not from the leaders of the world, but we were able to get out of this situation. Therefore, I am absolutely sure that we will overcome this challenge."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyIsraelGaza Strip
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not asking for concessions on its EU accession path
Zelenskyy: There is no stalemate, and there will be no talks or concessions
Zelenskyy dismissed Special Operations Forces Commander Khorenko at Defence Minister's request
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: