Russians target Nikopol district, killing one civilian and injuring several more
Sunday, 5 November 2023, 15:11
Russian forces fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring two others, on the afternoon of 5 November.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: First, the Russians carried out artillery strikes on Myrove hromada in Nikopol district, injuring two men, 30 and 58 years old [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
They were hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.
After that, the Russians targeted Marhanets hromada.
As a result of the attack, a man riding on a bicycle was killed.
