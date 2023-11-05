Russians target Nikopol district, killing one civilian and injuring several more

Russian forces fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring two others, on the afternoon of 5 November.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: First, the Russians carried out artillery strikes on Myrove hromada in Nikopol district, injuring two men, 30 and 58 years old [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

They were hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.

After that, the Russians targeted Marhanets hromada.

As a result of the attack, a man riding on a bicycle was killed.

