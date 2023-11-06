Ukrainian forces kill 880 Russian soldiers and destroy 14 artillery systems

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 880 Russian soldiers and destroyed 14 artillery systems, five armoured combat vehicles and four tanks belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 6 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 305,970 (+880) military personnel

5,288 (+4) tanks

9,958 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

7,389 (+14) artillery systems

867 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

570 (+0) air defence systems

322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,554 (+20) tactical UAVs

1,556 (+2) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,744 (+14) vehicles and tankers

1,047 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

