Ukrainian defenders kill 890 Russians and destroy 21 artillery systems

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 7 November 2023, 08:04
Ukrainian defenders kill 890 Russians and destroy 21 artillery systems
Stock photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 890 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 7 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 306,860 (+890) military personnel
  • 5,293 (+5) tanks
  • 9,974 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,410 (+21) artillery systems
  • 869 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 570 (+0) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,557 (+3) tactical UAVs
  • 1,556 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,767 (+23) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,049 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: RussiawarGeneral Staff
