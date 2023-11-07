All Sections
Russian forces hit Nikopol district, damaging church and 7 homes

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 08:19
photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have shelled Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) using heavy artillery three times since the evening of Monday, 6 November, causing injuries and severe damage.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy’s heavy artillery has struck Nikopol district three times since last evening.

A man, 56, was injured in Nikopol. He will undergo treatment at home.

A church was damaged. Seven private residential buildings, an outbuilding and two cars were affected. A power line and gas pipelines were also damaged."

Details: The Russians also targeted Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. No one was injured there.

