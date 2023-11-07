All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November

European PravdaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 13:06

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Brussels on 7-8 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service

Details: The minister will hold talks with the European commissioners in Brussels on the eve of the publication of the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the EU recommendations.

Advertisement:

The report is of great importance for the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the foreign ministry stressed.

During the visit, Dmytro Kuleba will also hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, the key topics of which will be further military support for Ukraine, protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure in winter, implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and Ukraine's European integration.

Dmytro Kuleba will also be an honorary guest at the conference of Belgian ambassadors, the foreign ministry's press service said.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ATACMSATACMSATACMSATACMS
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
ATACMS
What affects American support for Ukraine
American storm around Ukraine: options for future US assistance
What is new "pro-Russian" party in Germany, and why does it pose risks?
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: