Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Brussels on 7-8 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service

Details: The minister will hold talks with the European commissioners in Brussels on the eve of the publication of the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the EU recommendations.

The report is of great importance for the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the foreign ministry stressed.

During the visit, Dmytro Kuleba will also hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, the key topics of which will be further military support for Ukraine, protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure in winter, implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and Ukraine's European integration.

Dmytro Kuleba will also be an honorary guest at the conference of Belgian ambassadors, the foreign ministry's press service said.



Earlier, reports emerged that the European Union is likely to support the start of accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova and grant Georgia candidate status, but with certain conditions.

Unofficial reports suggest that the European Commission is preparing to release a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms on 8 November, which may include additional conditions for further EU membership.

