EU will support accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia to get candidate status

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 23:52
Photo: Getty Images

The European Union is likely to support the start of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova and grant Georgia the status of a candidate for membership, but with certain conditions.

Source: This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, writes European Pravda

Details: According to Jozwiak, the preliminary decision was made by the heads of the offices of the European commissioners, representing all 27 EU member states, at a meeting on Monday where they discussed the enlargement of the Union.

"Talks continue tomorrow on final touches but [the] basic premise [is] clear: Ukraine and Moldova to open EU accession talks (likely in March '24) Georgia getting candidate status with conditions to move to [the] next step," Jozwiak wrote.

The European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in its movement towards EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv.

Moldova, which received a candidate status along with Ukraine last year, is also keen to start accession talks as soon as possible.

Georgia wants to obtain the status of a candidate for accession to the EU. At the same time, the European Union expects that countries seeking to become members of the EU will coordinate their foreign policy with it, in particular, on the issue of sanctions.

Subjects: EUMoldova
