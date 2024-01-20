All Sections
Taurus Systems ready to replenish Germany's stockpile in event of missile supplies to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 20 January 2024, 17:24

The German company Taurus Systems GmbH is ready to quickly replenish Germany’s stocks of long-range missiles if they are supplied to Ukraine.

Source: press service of MBDA Deutschland GmbH, citing Joachim Knopf, Head of Taurus Systems

Details: Knopf stressed that rapid replenishment of German stockpiles of Taurus missiles is not a problem.

"We can start new Taurus production, platform integration and modification of existing missiles as soon as possible. The prerequisite for this is an order from a customer," he said.

Knopf was responding to a statement by Johannes Arlt, a member of the Bundestag from the German Social Democratic Party, who said Germany currently has no way to increase Taurus production to replenish its army's stockpile.

Therefore, Arlt believes that the supply of Taurus to Ukraine is risky.

Earlier, Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, said Ukraine's acquisition of long-range German Taurus missiles would not radically change the situation on the battlefield, but would greatly enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier this year, the German government hinted that it was not yet ready to provide Ukraine with these weapons.

