All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Impacting inaccessible locations: Defence Ministry explains importance of Taurus missiles for Ukraine's Armed Forces

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 14:15
Impacting inaccessible locations: Defence Ministry explains importance of Taurus missiles for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Taurus. Stock photo: Getty Images

The acquisition of long-range German Taurus missiles by Ukraine will not radically change the battlefield situation but will greatly expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Minister of Defence, in an interview with Tagesspiegel

Details: The deputy defence minister was asked whether Kyiv is losing hope of receiving the Taurus after the proposal failed to gain support in the Bundestag.

Advertisement:

"Despite the negative outcome of the vote in the Bundestag, I hope that we will receive all the necessary support, including the Taurus," he replied.

Havryliuk noted that these missiles would be a significant addition to the armaments provided within the framework of the so-called air defence coalition for Ukraine, in which Germany and France play a leading role.

Quote: "These missiles are capable of striking inaccessible locations of enemy aircraft, missile systems and ammunition depots. They also have a greater range than other missiles we have already received, and they are resistant to electronic warfare."

Details: Asked whether obtaining these missiles would turn the tide on the battlefield in favour of Ukraine, the deputy defence minister replied that it would not have such a decisive effect.

Quote: "The Taurus missiles would assist our military on the battlefield and help the Air Force defend civilian infrastructure. It is too early to speak of a breakthrough in the war."

Background:

  • On 17 January, the Bundestag rejected the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) (CDU/CSU) opposition alliance to supply German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
  • Even if a majority of the Bundestag votes to supply Taurus, the federal government, in particular the Federal Security Council, has the final say on arms exports.
  • At the beginning of the year, the German government hinted that they were not yet ready to provide Ukraine with these weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsGermanyaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
weapons
France to send six Caesar self-propelled howitzers in coming weeks
Ukrainian Armed Forces experiencing ammo shortage, artillery capabilities need to be increased
Police posts footage of downing of Kh-101 cruise missile in Kherson Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: