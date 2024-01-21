All Sections
"Korean people's closest friend" Putin prepares visit to North Korea

Sunday, 21 January 2024, 06:38
Korean people's closest friend Putin prepares visit to North Korea
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

During a meeting with Choe Son Hui, North Korean Foreign Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his readiness to visit North Korea shortly.

Source: North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Details: Putin expressed his deep gratitude for the invitation by Kim Jong Un, Head of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to visit Pyongyang and indicated his readiness to visit North Korea in the near future.

The last time Putin visited North Korea was in July 2000.

Quote: "The DPRK government warmly welcomes President Putin to visit Pyongyang and is ready to greet the Korean people's closest friend with the greatest sincerity."

Background: North Korea recently announced that it had tested an underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The White House believes that the nature of the threat posed by North Korea may "change dramatically" in the next decade as a result of its cooperation with Russia.

