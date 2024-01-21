All Sections
Ukrainian drone attack suspends operation of Russian Novatek plant

Economichna PravdaSunday, 21 January 2024, 18:04
Ukrainian drone attack suspends operation of Russian Novatek plant
Photo: Getty Images

The Novatek plant on the Baltic Sea coast has suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Bloomberg reports this with reference to information from Novatek.

Details: As is known, the plant processes stable gas condensate into oil and ships petroleum products to foreign markets. It is located in the coastal zone, next to a specialised terminal where products are stored.

According to Novatek, Bloomberg reports that the gas condensate processing plant in Ust-Luga has suspended all technological operations. No one was injured.

In 2022, the company processed almost 7 million tonnes of gas condensate. Condensate is a by-product of natural gas and oil production.

Reminder: The night attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast, Russia, which occurred on the night of 20-21 January, was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

