All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's security services target Russian facilities in Tula, Smolensk and Oryol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 12:11
Ukraine's security services target Russian facilities in Tula, Smolensk and Oryol
Stock photo: Social media

Ukrainian security services continued their special explosive operations on the territory of the Russian Federation during the night of 20-21 January.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) sources in Ukraine’s security services

Details: UP’s sources said Defence Intelligence of Ukraine UAVs had attacked Russian military facilities in Smolensk, Tula, and Oryol.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The work planned by the Main Intelligence Directorate is underway," said one of the sources in security services.

Another source in law enforcement said the night attack on a sea terminal in the Russian Ust-Luga of Leningrad Oblast was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

A large fire broke out as a result of the drone attack, and the Russians evacuated their employees.

The Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast processes fuel, with the majority of it going to the Russian military.

Background: Russian media and local residents reported a powerful explosion and a fire in Tula's Proletarsky district, near the Shcheglovsky Val plant, which manufactures the Pantsir-S air-defence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswar
Advertisement:

US House of Representatives speaker says Senate’s bill on aid to Ukraine "dead on arrival"

Russia is ramping up its assaults on Sivershchyna and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

Hungary complicates talks on €50 billion for Ukraine

Ukraine's PM says all EU states have preliminarily agreed to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine

Ukraine invites Xi Jinping to Global Peace Summit in Switzerland – Ukrainian President's Office

Russian UAV attacks volunteer's car and Ukrainska Pravda crew in Chasiv Yar; everybody survives – video, photo

All News
drones
Plant in Russia producing air-defence systems attacked by UAVs – video
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's south due to Russian kamikaze UAV threat
Russia reports drone attacks on three oblasts
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attack drones fly over Ukraine, explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi
21:40
Zelenskyy announces creation of Ukrainian Economic Platform to communicate with business
21:30
Russia releases list of prisoners allegedly supposed to be returned to Ukraine on 24 January
21:24
US House of Representatives speaker says Senate’s bill on aid to Ukraine "dead on arrival"
21:07
Russia is ramping up its assaults on Sivershchyna and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander
20:42
PODCASTRussia's attempted appropriation of Crimean gold in a decade
20:15
Hungary complicates talks on €50 billion for Ukraine
20:04
"Stress-induced illness": Internet-famous Ukrainian cat falls sick after Russian attack on Kharkiv – photo
19:44
Russia carries out 8 missile strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts – General Staff
19:42
Russian missile attack on Kyiv sport centre: powerlifter dies in hospital – photo
All News
Advertisement: