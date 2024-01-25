Estonian army commander says NATO underestimated Russia's ability to produce shells and replenish army

Martin Herem, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, has said that new intelligence on Russia's ability to produce munitions and recruit people into the army has prompted NATO allies to reassess and issue a series of warnings about the need to prepare for a long-term conflict.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Herem noted that previous predictions that Russian troops would reach the limit of their resources had not come true.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A lot of people thought they couldn’t go beyond that — today, the facts tell us otherwise. They can produce even more — many times more — ammunition."

More details: Herem said that Russia is capable of producing several million artillery shells a year, which is far beyond European efforts.

In addition, the Russian army is capable of recruiting hundreds of thousands of new soldiers.

Background:

Earlier, Martin Herem stated that several factors need to be implemented at once in order to implement Russian threats against NATO and the Baltic states in particular, the key one being the end of the war in Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has previously stated that Russia could attack a NATO member state in a few years.

Support UP or become our patron!