Zelenskyy has "lengthy and focused" phone call with Hungarian PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a phone call with Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, on 8 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), cited by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the conversation with Orbán was "lengthy and focused".

Ukraine’s President invited the Hungarian PM to the Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland next month.

Quote: "I underscored Ukraine’s interest in good-neighbourly relations with Hungary, as well as in the development of cooperation in trade, energy, and logistics."

During the conversation the leaders of the two countries also "coordinated next steps to resolve the full range of bilateral issues".

Zelenskyy and Orbán also discussed Ukraine’s EU integration.

Bertalan Havasi, spokesperson for Orbán, cited by MTI, revealed that during the conversation "all important elements of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations were discussed. The main topic of the meeting was the issue of war and peace".

He did not specify what exactly was discussed but noted that Orbán had told Zelenskyy that Hungary was ready to facilitate all initiatives and efforts that would lead to peace and that the negotiations would continue.

Background:

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy during which the "military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine" was discussed.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

