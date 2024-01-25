Australian Open 2024: Ukrainian Yastremska loses, just step away from final

Ukrainian tennis player Daiana Yastremska lost in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 to Chinese player Zheng Qinwen in two sets and was eliminated from the tournament.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Reportedly, Yastremska played in the main draw of the Australian major for the fifth time in her career, earning her spot through qualification this year. At the Australian Open 2024, Daiana defeated two Grand Slam champions: in the first round, she defeated the winner of Wimbledon 2023, Markéta Vondroušová, and in the fourth round, she overcame the titleholder of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, Victoria Azarenka.

Advertisement:

In Melbourne, Yastremska reached the semi-finals of a tennis major for the first time in her career. In the semi-final, the Ukrainian faced China's Zheng Qinwen, who was also making her debut at this stage in Grand Slam tournaments. It was the first-ever encounter between the two players.

After completing her performance, Yastremska, who started the Australian Open ranked 93rd, jumped 64 positions to reach the 29th place in the rankings.

Additionally, Yastremska reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Previously, her best result was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

In the Australian Open 2024 final, China's Zheng Qinwen will face the "neutral" player from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka, defending her title in Melbourne.

Support UP or become our patron!