Ukraine set to commence construction of 4 nuclear reactors to offset lost power capacity

Economichna PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 14:59
Ukraine set to commence construction of 4 nuclear reactors to offset lost power capacity
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

In the summer or fall of 2024, Ukraine plans to commence the construction of four new nuclear reactors as it seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity.

Source: Reuters, citing Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

All four reactors will be built at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Quote: "I think (we'll start construction) in summer-autumn," Halushchenko said in an interview. "We need vessels," he added, referring to the reactor pressure vessels that will have to be imported. "We want to do the third and fourth units right away."

"With the 3rd and 4th (Khmelnytkyi units) we want to compensate for Zaporizhzhia," he added.

At the same time, two blocks will be based on equipment of Russian production, which Ukraine intends to import from Bulgaria. This includes reactors and corresponding equipment. 

"Now we are in the talks with our Bulgarian partners on the two reactors we want to take," Halushchenko said.

The other two reactors will utilise Western technologies from the energy equipment manufacturer Westinghouse. The minister said that the first results of these projects could be achieved in just 2.5 years.

Currently, three power stations in Ukraine, located in territories under Ukrainian control, generate over 55% of the country's electricity needs.

Background:

  • In February 2023, a Russian attack led to the shutdown of one of the blocks at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. 
  • In October 2023, residential buildings near the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant were damaged in an attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 
  • In December 2023, Petro Kotin, Head of the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy, and Patrick Fragman, CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, signed an agreement for the purchase of equipment for Unit 5 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.
  • The Westinghouse reactor, planned for purchase for the new unit at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, will cost Ukraine US$437.5 million.
  • A pilot project to construct AR1000-type power units will be implemented at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant site.
  • In total, Ukraine plans to build nine power units using the AR1000 technology, as outlined in decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the government) and memoranda signed between Energoatom and Westinghouse Electric Company.
  • Currently, the expansion of Units 3 and 4 is planned at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. After years of conservation, the environmental and weather conditions have affected some parts of Units 3 and 4. A thorough inspection of the conditions of structures and modules is currently underway.

nuclear power plant
