Air defence shoots down missile fired by Russian Su-34 over Mykolaiv Oblast

Air defence has shot down a Russian Kh-59 missile in the sky over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Quote: "A Kh-59 guided missile launched from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: The appearance of this Russian missile in the airspace of Mykolaiv Oblast moving to the north was reported by the Air Force on official channels at 15:43.

