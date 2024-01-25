All Sections
Air defence shoots down missile fired by Russian Su-34 over Mykolaiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 January 2024, 16:47
Air defence shoots down missile fired by Russian Su-34 over Mykolaiv Oblast
Stock photo: Wikipediia

Air defence has shot down a Russian Kh-59 missile in the sky over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A Kh-59 guided missile launched from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: The appearance of this Russian missile in the airspace of Mykolaiv Oblast moving to the north was reported by the Air Force on official channels at 15:43.

Subjects: air defenceUkraine's Air Forcewar
