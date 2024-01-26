All Sections
Slovakia witnesses massive protests against Fico government, with record turnout in Bratislava – photo

Friday, 26 January 2024, 08:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

Thousands of people protested against the government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia on 25 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Aktuality

Turnout for the protest was high, in spite of the unfavourable weather conditions including strong gusty winds. 

Approximately 27,000 individuals gathered in the Slovak capital Bratislava. The publication describes this number of protesters as record-breaking; last week, according to police estimates, around 26,000 people participated in the protest rally.

 
Photo: Aktuality
 
Photo: Aktuality

Protests occurred in 24 Slovak cities and a handful of foreign ones, including Paris, Kraków, Brno, and Prague.

Participants in the rally expressed their dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Fico, Vice Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko, known for fleeing the scene of a car accident, and the Minister of Culture Martina Šimkovičová.

Protesters are also unhappy about the controversial reform regarding the special prosecutor's office. 

One of the people being protested against was presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini, who, according to the opposition, "doesn't know how to lead the parliament independently." 

Opposition political parties remain the principal organisers of the protests, but NGOs are also beginning to join.

Background:

  • Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, during her address to the country's parliament on 18 January, urged lawmakers to reconsider plans to amend the Сriminal Сode and dissolve the Special Prosecutor's Office, causing concerns from the EU regarding the rule of law.

