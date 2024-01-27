All Sections
Situation unclear, Russia hasn't shown bodies – Ukraine's intelligence chief on Il-76 crash

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 January 2024, 20:44
Kyrylo Budanov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine has a complete answer as to what happened when the Il-76 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Budanov during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Unfortunately, we must state that neither side can fully answer with regard to what happened there.

Russia's position is clear – blame Ukraine for everything. However, there are a number of factors that are not clear for this position. First and foremost, they have not shown the fields strewn with corpses and remains, which they should have done in order to blame Ukraine as much as possible. But they didn't even do that. So the situation is not fully clear.

If it happened as Russia claims, why did Russia hide the bodies for several days and why is it still hiding them? It should have shown them to the whole world: 'Look, the Ukrainians are murderers.' But there are no bodies – there is nothing."

Background:

