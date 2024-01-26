Russia rejects international investigation into Il-76 crash – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The wreckage of the Il-76 plane that crashed in Belgorod. Screenshot: Russian investigation commission, released by TASS

Russia has not provided the UN Security Council with any evidence that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 military transport plane that recently crashed in Belgorod Oblast and has rejected a request for an international commission to investigate what happened near Belgorod on 24 January.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Yusov recalled that the UN Under-Secretary-General said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the UN could not establish whether Ukrainian prisoners of war had been on board.

Rosemary DiCarlo said that the UN was not in a position to verify Ukrainian and Russian reports regarding the cargo being carried by the Il-76, or to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Quote from Yusov: "The aggressor state has not provided any clear evidence to support their version of events. We, however, can reiterate and state that this is a military aircraft that has been involved in the transportation of Russian weapons and enemy personnel on several occasions. And Russia did not inform Ukraine that this aircraft would be used to transport Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Regarding the specific reasons for the downing of this aircraft, the demand for an open international commission to be set up is, of course, logical and reasonable. To find out exactly what caused the downing of the aircraft, the large remnants of the aircraft and the "black boxes" can be examined and the crash site carefully inspected.

At the moment, as we have heard, Russia rejects the possibility of such a commission."

Details: Yusov noted that the exchange on 24 January was supposed to have been one of the largest of the war and the "milestone" 50th prisoner swap, but it did not take place.

He added that this is not the first time Russia has tried to use the issue of prisoners of war for provocation purposes, but that Ukraine will continue to work to bring back its defenders, as well as civilians, from Russian captivity.

Background:

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has also pointed to the lack of evidence that a large number of people died in the crash.

