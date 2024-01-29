Russian forces attack Kherson again, explosions rock areas near Dnipro river bank

Map of Kherson and nearby area, with green indicating Ukrainian-controlled territory and red indicating Russian-occupied territory. Source: Deep State

Russian occupation forces are attacking the city of Kherson from the left (east) bank of the River Dnipro. Residents of Kherson have been instructed to take shelter.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kherson is under enemy fire! Explosions are rocking the areas near the river bank. The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Please shelter in safe places! Take care!"

