Russian forces attack Kherson again, explosions rock areas near Dnipro river bank
Monday, 29 January 2024, 18:06
Russian occupation forces are attacking the city of Kherson from the left (east) bank of the River Dnipro. Residents of Kherson have been instructed to take shelter.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Kherson is under enemy fire! Explosions are rocking the areas near the river bank. The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Please shelter in safe places! Take care!"
