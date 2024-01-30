All Sections
UK intelligence reports about new cases of Russia bombing its own cities

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 14:56
Stock photo

UK intelligence has analysed new incidents when the bombs of Russian aircraft fell on the settlements on the territory of Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an intelligence review by the UK Defence Ministry about the Russo-Ukrainian war from 30 January

Details: The UK Defence Ministry referenced a Russian independent news Telegram-channel Astra which reported about two incidents of FAB-250 air bombs being dropped on the Russian villages in Belgorod Oblast.

One of them fell on a farm in the village of Postinkove, another one – on the street in the village of Streletskoe which led to the evacuation of 150 civilians in a 500 m radius.

This was the fourth accidental drop of Russian projectiles on their own territory this month. This is the fifth incident in a year, while the first one occurred on 20 April 2023 in the city of Belgorod.

It is impossible to say whether such incidents occur due to poor aircraft arming procedures before the takeoff, or due to poor performance of duties by the crew. It seems to be the combination of these two factors.

"The increasing frequency of these occurrences likely demonstrates a degree of air and ground crew fatigue within the Russian front line, as well as exposing inadequate training," the review states.

Background:

  • At the beginning of January, UK intelligence analysed the occurrences of Russians accidentally dropping projectiles on its own cities and the occupied Ukrainian settlements.
  • The previous review contained information about the losses of the Russians in armoured equipment and Russia’s capability to produce new units.

