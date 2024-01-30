All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses military assistance and security with Finnish President

European PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 20:26
Zelenskyy discusses military assistance and security with Finnish President
Volodymy Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

On 30 January, President Volodymy Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Finnish leader Sauli Niinistö.

Source: heads of states on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy wrote that he thanked his Finnish counterpart for his personal contribution to his country's support for Ukraine and expressed hope for future collaboration with his successor.

Quote: "This support includes two dozen military aid packages, Finland's strong support for Ukraine's NATO integration, and the consolidation of international support, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America," President Zelenskyy wrote

The parties also discussed the situation on the battlefield, current security challenges, and preparations for the global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Zelenskyy said.

Niinistö, in turn, stressed that Finland's support for Ukraine "remains strong and resolute."

The Finns will vote for a new president in the second round of elections on 11 February. According to polls, Alexander Stubb, Finland's former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, leads the way.

Support UP or become our patron!

