Zelenskyy: Production of long-range drones is one of key tasks for Ukraine's defence industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he met with the Ministry of Strategic Industries to discuss the results of drone and ammunition production.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "We are ramping up production. It is very important that we are adding new positions and the adoption of new weapon models is underway. Domestic production of drones, shells, and military vehicles is literally the production of our freedom, the freedom of Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because in such conditions of a full-scale war, it is force that is the basis of freedom.

And I am grateful to all the employees of our defence industry who ensure this – ensure Ukrainian strength – with their work for the sake of defence. I thank you all! And by the way, today the Minister reported separately on the production of long-range drones, which is one of the key tasks for the defence industry."

Details: Zelenskyy also commended the work of the rescuers, police, doctors, and volunteers.

Quote: "Today I would like to especially recognize the employees of the State Emergency Service in Kherson region: Sergeants Ivan Bocharov and Mykola Liubchenko, Chief Master Sergeant Roman Popuriy. As well as police officers: Lieutenant Yehor Ivanov and Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Butenko.

The State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast: Sergeant Dmytro Holosniak, Chief Master Sergeant Oleksandr Antoniv and Colonel Oleksiy Serhiyenko. As well as police officers: Captain Anastasiia Zhyzhyna and Major Artem Romanko. In Donetsk Oblast, I would like to recognize the crew of the Phoenix rescue team of the State Emergency Service: Civil Protection Service Majors Eduard Annenkov, Vitaliy Salamakha and Dmytro Durakov. And also the White Angels police crew: Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Soloviy and Hennadiy Yudin."

