Russians to face property confiscation for "fakes" about Russian army

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 January 2024, 14:25
Russians to face property confiscation for fakes about Russian army
Stock photo: Wikipediia

The State Duma of the Russian Federation (lower chamber of the country's parliament) has passed a law on confiscating property for so-called 'fakes' about the Russian army in the second and third readings.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The new law also includes the confiscation of property for individuals convicted under several other articles, such as those related to public calls for activities against state security, "public calls for extremist activities," "calls for the imposition of sanctions," aiding in their implementation, and "rehabilitation of Nazism." 

Property confiscation (based on a guilty verdict) will apply to those convicted of crimes "for mercenary motives or on hire."

Radio Liberty indicates that before the adoption of this current law, the Russian Criminal Code already allowed for the confiscation of property for individuals convicted under dozens of articles, primarily related to 'economic' or severe and especially severe crimes.

Subjects: Russia
