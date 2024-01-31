Russia no longer recruiting prisoners on short-term contracts, says UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed data indicating that Russia no longer offers short-term military service contracts to prisoners, a change attributed to recruitment challenges in the armed forces.

Details: The intelligence service refers to reports from BBC Russia, according to whom prisoners are now offered standard long-term contracts for military service. These contracts require a commitment to serve in the army at least until the expiry of the partial mobilisation order issued in September 2022.

In the analysis, it was noted that the issuance of short-term contracts for prisoners caused controversy within Russia, particularly over concerns that they might return to crime after release.

Dissatisfaction also arose from the fact that regular mobilised reservists were required to serve for an indefinite period.

The intelligence report suggests that the short-term recruitment of prisoners was a response to Russia's challenges with conscription at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that it is likely that Russia turned to regular contract recruitment as the primary source of new military personnel in 2023.

