All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia no longer recruiting prisoners on short-term contracts, says UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 12:39
Russia no longer recruiting prisoners on short-term contracts, says UK intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed data indicating that Russia no longer offers short-term military service contracts to prisoners, a change attributed to recruitment challenges in the armed forces.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 31 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence service refers to reports from BBC Russia, according to whom prisoners are now offered standard long-term contracts for military service. These contracts require a commitment to serve in the army at least until the expiry of the partial mobilisation order issued in September 2022.

Advertisement:

In the analysis, it was noted that the issuance of short-term contracts for prisoners caused controversy within Russia, particularly over concerns that they might return to crime after release.

Dissatisfaction also arose from the fact that regular mobilised reservists were required to serve for an indefinite period.

The intelligence report suggests that the short-term recruitment of prisoners was a response to Russia's challenges with conscription at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that it is likely that Russia turned to regular contract recruitment as the primary source of new military personnel in 2023.

Background:

  • Previously, UK intelligence analysed new incidents when the bombs of Russian aircraft fell on the settlements on the territory of Russia.
  • A previous review contained information about the losses of the Russians in armoured equipment and Russia’s capability to produce new units.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiawarUkraine
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Russia
Drone attacks oil refinery in St. Petersburg; Ukraine's intelligence claims responsibility – photo, video
Ukraine's spy chief: Russian offensive is about to end, paving way for renewed Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia loses over 1,000 more soldiers and several dozen armoured vehicles – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: